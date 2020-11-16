  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Highwoods Elects David Gadis to Board of Directors

November 16, 2020 | About: HIW +4.19%

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (:HIW) today announced that David L. Gadis, 58, has been elected to join the Company’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021.

Carlos E. Evans, Chairman of the Board of Highwoods Properties, said, David has over 30 years of experience leading organizations, implementing long-term strategic plans and overseeing large and diverse workforces. His extensive managerial background and experience with a capital intensive industry complements the skills and experience of an already strong board. We look forward to the contributions David will make to our Company as we focus on continuing to deliver long-term shareholder value and supporting our local communities.

Mr. Gadis has served as chief executive officer and general manager of DC Water, one of the largest water utilities in the U.S., since May 2018, where he oversees a $1 billion annual budget and leads a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees. Mr. Gadis is board chair of Blue Drop, DC Water’s nonprofit sales and marketing affiliate. Prior to joining DC Water, Mr. Gadis served as chief executive officer and president of Veolia Water Indianapolis, a subsidiary of Veolia Group, the global leader in optimized resource management (listed on Paris Euronext:VIE), from December 1998 until January 2017. Mr. Gadis earned a basketball scholarship to Southern Methodist University and was a four-year basketball player and team captain before graduating from SMU with a B.A. in Marketing Communications. He was inducted to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529
ti?nf=ODA4Njk3NiMzODI5NzM1IzIwMDg0MDc=
0bdd063d-198e-4f1f-b403-db2cff51ed97

