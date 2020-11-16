LendingTree Announces Secondary Offering Of 2,955,984 Shares Of Common Stock

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) ("LendingTree" or the "Company"), a leading online loan marketplace, today announced an underwritten public offering (the "Public Offering") of 2,955,984 shares of common stock by Ventures Holdco II, LLC (the "Selling Stockholder"), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. ("GCI Liberty"). Contemporaneously with the Public Offering, the Selling Stockholder is also offering an additional 488,005 shares of common stock pursuant to a private placement to be purchased by Royal Bank of Canada (the "Concurrent Private Placement"). The Public Offering is not contingent on the completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, but the Concurrent Private Placement is contingent on the completion of the Public Offering.

After giving effect to the Public Offering and the Concurrent Private Placement, GCI Liberty will not beneficially own any of our shares of common stock. As a result, our "Spinco Agreement" with GCI Liberty will terminate and GCI Liberty will no longer have the right to designate directors for nomination to LendingTree's board of directors. It is expected that Courtnee Chun will resign as a member of LendingTree's board of directors effective upon completion of the Public Offering.

LendingTree is not selling any shares of common stock in, and will not receive any proceeds from the Public Offering or the Concurrent Private Placement.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Public Offering.

The issuer has filed a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233034) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the Public Offering to which this communication relates and which has become effective. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Public Offering will also be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the applicable preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer, the Selling Stockholder and the Public Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The issuer, underwriter or any dealer participating in the Public Offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, if you request it from; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 1 (866) 471-2526, or by emailing [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About LendingTree, Inc.

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, by comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of approximately 800 partners in one simple search and choosing the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards, insurance and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support.

