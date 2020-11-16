SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WTRE, TOTA, HCAC, and OAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. ("ACGL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WTRE shareholders will be entitled to receive $31.10 in cash for each share of WTRE common stock that they own. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wtre/

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TOTA will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million. If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with HCAC's merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: OAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held telehealth company Hims, Inc. ("Hims"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, OAC will acquire Hims through a reverse merger that will result in Hims becoming a publicly-listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "HIMS." If you own OAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/oac/

