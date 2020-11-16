Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor of Evergrain’s Plant-Based Ingredients in Multiple Regions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced that Evergrain Ingredients LLC has selected Univar Solutions to distribute its portfolio of plant-based ingredients for food, beverage, and nutraceutical products in the United States and Canada, as well as various countries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)1. The Evergrain™ product range, derived from barley grains, further expands Univar Solutions' comprehensive offering of plant-based food and nutraceutical products across these regions.

The agreement covers a range of products including EverPro™, EverVita™ Pro, and EverVita™ Fibra. EverPro is a highly soluble pure protein isolate used in a variety of applications such as ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-mix (RTM) beverages, plant-based milks, and bars where a sustainable plant-based protein claim is needed. EverVita Pro and EverVita Fibra are ideal for applications across baked goods, such as bread, cakes, pasta, tortillas, and pizza crusts.

"We are excited to be working in partnership with Evergrain to bring to market this new range of plant-based, sustainable ingredients backed by our solution centers that consistently bring value-add technical expertise across multiple geographies to customers and suppliers through our dedicated food ingredients business. We believe the functionality of these ingredients will resonate with the needs of our food and beverage customers in the United States, Canada, and EMEA," said Kevin Hack, vice president of global food ingredients at Univar Solutions. "This strategic agreement with Evergrain is synergistic with our leading market access and full range of ingredient offerings. We look forward to helping Evergrain expand the reach of their innovative, plant-based solutions and working together to help bring additional value to customers across a greater geography."

Evergrain produces sustainable, nutritious, and functional ingredients for beverages, food products, and food supplements. The company transforms barley grains into ingredients that are rich in protein, dietary fiber and are minimally processed to fit clean label requirements. Additionally, Evergrain ingredients are dairy-free making them suitable for vegan recipes, and are highly soluble, providing new product development versatility.

Rodger Jonas, chief sales officer for Evergrain, added, "Evergrain is embarking on a mission to create incredible ingredients that nourish the world through the power of circularity. Now, in synergy with Univar Solutions' extensive market access and customer reach, we'll offer sustainable, nutritious, and functional protein and fiber-rich ingredient solutions to more customers. The range of food and beverage applications that can benefit from the power of barley, one of nature's ancient grains, is endless."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 EMEA (United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Holland, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Russia, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey, Hungary, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco)

