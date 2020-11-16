Kellogg Company Among Most Sustainable Food & Agriculture Companies Named in Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has been named to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America indices (DJSI) of companies recognized for their sustainable business practices. Kellogg ranked #3 among U.S.-based food & agriculture companies and was named among the top 10 most sustainable food & agriculture companies globally.

Organizations included on the indices, which target the top 10% of ESG performers across 61 industries, exhibit best-in-class performance against environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics that are critical for generating long-term shareowner value.

"We're proud of the progress we've made towards our commitment to help end hunger and create Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030," said Kris Bahner, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs. "Through our efforts, we continue to drive impact for people and the planet, while also meeting the expectations of our stakeholders on environmental, social, and corporate governance measures. This independent validation only reinforces that our work is critically important for ensuring a more sustainable future for all."

In this year's survey, Kellogg received high scores for progressing towards its Better Days goals. Specifically, the company has:

Continued to improve the nutrition profile of its foods – today 100% of its cereals contain at least one nutrient of need (fiber, protein, micronutrients);

Donated more than 2.4 billion servings of food to people in need through food banks, breakfasts clubs and disaster relief on six continents since 2015;

Reduced its greenhouse gas emissions in its plants by more than 28% - exceeding its 2020 goal one year ahead of schedule 1 - 28% of electricity used in Kellogg facilities already come from renewable sources;

- 28% of electricity used in Kellogg facilities already come from renewable sources; Achieved 76% recyclability of its packaging globally;

Supported more than 433,000 farmers, workers and women through conservation agriculture programs that help boost yields, support biodiversity and livelihoods;

Assessed and supported human rights across its own operations and its supply chain through monitoring and mitigating risks with supplier partners; and

Recognized by Diversity INC. as a top 50 company for diversity and named among 2020 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"We congratulate Kellogg Company for being included in the DJSI World and North America Indices. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry." Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global. "With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

For more information on Kellogg Company's Better Days visit KelloggCompany.com. You can also read more about Kellogg's ESG transparency and reporting practices in the positions, policies and milestones section of its corporate website.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Ego®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

1 Progress data reported from a 2015 baseline.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kellogg-company-among-most-sustainable-food--agriculture-companies-named-in-prestigious-dow-jones-sustainability-indices-301174030.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company