  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Wix to Present at the 2020 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

November 16, 2020 | About: NAS:WIX -1.15%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Lior Shemesh, CFO, and Joe Pollaro, GM of the US, will present at the 2020 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.)

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 189 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Pinterest
Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store.

For more about Wix please visit our Press Room

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
[email protected]
914-267-7390

Media Relations:
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-present-at-the-2020-rbc-global-technology-internet-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301173969.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)