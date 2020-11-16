The Shyft Group's Strobes-R-Us Looks To Fleet Future, Showcases Emerging Upfit Innovations

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strobes-R-Us, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft" or the "Company"), North America's leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, is hosting a fleet seminar at its all-new West Palm Beach facility located at 15335 Park of Commerce Blvd, Bldg. 25, Suite 101, Jupiter, FL 33478. The seminar will provide attendees insights and education around private as well as local, state, and federal fleet management best practices and emerging upfit innovations. Proper safety protocols will be enforced; social distancing will be in effect, and masks will be required for all attendees.

The event is the first opportunity for Strobes-R-Us existing and prospective customers to see the new West Palm Beach facility, and gain valuable firsthand information from industry leaders, aftermarket OEM vendors, and Strobes-R-Us team members. In the wake of Strobes-R-Us' recent launch of its redesigned e-commerce website (www.strobesrus.com), the new location gives customers another avenue for parts ordering, installation, and ongoing service. The new website and fulfillment process will be shared during the seminar.

Also on display at the event will be a service body upfit from The Shyft Group's DuraMag brand, the company's most recent acquisition. Work truck fleet owners and managers will be able to view and demo the all-aluminum eight-foot S-series service body, mounted on a Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT, additionally featuring a Magnum® headache rack and rail kit.

"The open house is an exciting opportunity to showcase both Strobes-R-Us services and products, as well as introduce customers to our brand-new upfit facility," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "When Strobes-R-Us joined The Shyft Group two years ago, we knew their reputation in the industry was unparalleled, and they were on a growth trajectory. Demand and offerings for municipal and specialty vehicle upfits have only continued to evolve for customers. Now with more great product offerings, our new ecommerce site and new facility—our second in Florida—and the best and most detail-oriented team in the market, we are well positioned for continued growth."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Strobes-R-Us is a premier provider of upfit products and services for government and non-government fleet vehicles, including first responder, municipal vehicles, and other specialty service segments.

Representatives from vendors including Whelen, Havis, Pro-Gard, Motorola, Enterprise Fleet, Graphic Designs International, Ranger Design, WatchGuard, General Motors, and Chrysler will be onsite to engage with attendees and showcase new designs and products.

An enhanced online experience for customers, including an investment in ecommerce platforms, is one more element of The Shyft Group's strategic and continued growth plan. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets, and to follow the divestiture of its Emergency Response business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach, which corresponds with the company's pivot in market focus and the forward momentum garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets. The Company reported sales of $757 million in 2019 from continued operations.

For more information, please visit strobesrus.com.

About Strobes-R-Us and The Shyft Group

Strobes-R-Us is part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units—Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles—and today, the entire family of brands includes Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag, Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

