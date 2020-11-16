SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LOAC, SMMCU, CCR, and CBMG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Longevity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LOAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Longevity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LOAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with 4D Pharma PLC ("4D Pharma"). Under the terms of the agreement, LOAC shareholders will receive 7.5315 ordinary shares of 4D Pharma for each share of LOAC common stock that they own. If you own LOAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/loac/

South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMCU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: SMMCU) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Billtrust, pursuant to which SMMCU will acquire Billtrust through a reverse merger that will result in Billtrust becoming a public company. If you own SMMCU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/smmcu/

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of the limited partnership agreement, fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCR by CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CEIX"). Under the terms of the agreement, CEIX will acquire the minority units of CCR that it does not already own. CCR unitholders will receive 0.73 shares of CEIX for each CCR unit that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $3.28 based upon CEIX's November 13, 2020 closing price of $4.49. If you own CCR units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ccr/

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by an entity consisting of CBMG's CEO Tony Liu, members of the company's management, and a consortium of investors. Under the terms of the agreement, CBMG shareholders will receive $19.75 for each share of CBMG stock that they own. If you own CBMG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc/

