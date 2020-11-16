  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Veritiv Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:VRTV +5.24%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) (the "Company" or "Veritiv") today announced an underwritten public offering of 1,400,000 shares of its common stock by UWW Holdings, LLC, one of its existing stockholders and the former parent company of Unisource Worldwide, Inc., subject to market conditions and other factors. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the sole underwriter of the offering. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholder.

A registration statement (including prospectus) relating to these securities was filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Information about the offering is available in the preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the SEC today. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

The offering of these securities is being made solely by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a leading North American business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. Additionally, Veritiv provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

Safe Harbor Provision
Certain statements contained in this press release regarding the proposed offering are "forward-looking statements" subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Where possible, the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," "intend," "should," "will," "would," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "goal," "outlook," "may," "predicts," "could," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable expressions have been used to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements reflect only the Company's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Company. Accordingly, the statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include risks and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and elsewhere in the Company's publicly available reports filed with the SEC, which contain a discussion of various factors that may affect the Company's business or financial results. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this document by wire services or internet service providers.

Veritiv Corporation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Veritiv Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Veritiv Corporation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veritiv-announces-proposed-secondary-offering-of-common-stock-301174037.html

SOURCE Veritiv Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)