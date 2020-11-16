  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cedar Realty Trust Announces 1-for-6.6 Reverse Stock Split

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:CDR +6.36%

PR Newswire

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR – the "Company") announced that its Board of Directors approved a reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6.6. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect at about 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 27, 2020 (the "Effective Time").

Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every six and six-tenths issued and outstanding shares of common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. In addition, at the market open on November 27, 2020, the common stock will be assigned a new CUSIP number: 150602 605.

As a result of the reverse stock split, the number of outstanding shares of common stock of the Company will be reduced from approximately 89.3 million to approximately 13.5 million. The Company expects that a corresponding adjustment will be made to its quarterly dividend. The amount of any future dividends payable by the Company will be determined by and are at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. Instead, each stockholder holding fractional shares will be entitled to receive, in lieu of such fractional shares, cash in an amount determined on the basis of the average closing price of the Company's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the three consecutive trading days ending on November 25, 2020. The reverse stock split will apply to all of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. Stockholders of record will be receiving information from American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Company's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the reverse stock split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable.

About Cedar Realty Trust
Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-1-for-6-6-reverse-stock-split-301173922.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)