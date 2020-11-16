  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

MAA to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:MAA -0.04%

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) ("MAA" or the "Company"), today announced that its management team will make a presentation at Nareit's virtual REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 8:45 a.m. ET to 9:15 a.m. ET.

MAA logo. (PRNewsFoto/MAA)

The Company's presentation will be available to registered REITworld participants live and on demand on the REITworld website for the duration of the conference. Conference registration is complimentary.

Presentation materials for the conference are available on the "For Investors" page of the Company's website at www.maac.com.

About MAA
MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT") and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maa-to-present-at-nareits-reitworld-2020-annual-conference-301174098.html

SOURCE MAA


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)