International Paper to Release Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings On February 4, 2021

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:IP +4.32%

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings on Thursday, February 4, 2021 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m., ET (9 a.m., CT).

The company is also announcing earnings dates for the remainder of 2021:

  • First-Quarter, April 29, 2021
  • Second-Quarter, July 29, 2021
  • Third-Quarter, October 27, 2021

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

