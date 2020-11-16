Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results Including YTD Net Income per Common Share of $1.07

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc.(Nasdaq: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided updates on Company developments, including receipt of CE markings for both the recently developed Logix Smart ABC (Influenza A/B, SARS-CoV-2) test kit for simultaneous detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 and Logix Smart SARS-CoV-2 (genes RdRp/E) multiplex test kit for detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Q3 2020 Highlights:

Company continues COVID-19 test sales and reports $21.8 million of revenue in Q3;

of revenue in Q3; Quarterly net income of $15.7 million and net income per diluted common share of $0.53 ;

and net income per diluted common share of ; Year-to-date net income of $29.7 million and $1.07 per diluted common share;

and per diluted common share; Additionally, CoSara Diagnostics, the Company's India joint venture, also continues COVID-19 sales and reports $3.0 million of revenue in Q3, nearly a 3-fold increase over Q2;

joint venture, also continues COVID-19 sales and reports of revenue in Q3, nearly a 3-fold increase over Q2; Quarterly net gain from investment in CoSara increased to $748,000 from $250,000 in Q2;

from in Q2; Stockholders' equity increased to $52.7 million compared to $1.7 million at the beginning of the year.

compared to at the beginning of the year. Continues to show strong gross margins of 73% on quarterly sales;

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $27.3 million as of September 30, 2020 , an increase of $26.4 million over 12/31/2019.

Q4 2020 Mid-Quarter Highlights:

Company completes design work and verification for influenza A, influenza B, and COVID-19 ("ABC") multiplex panel and began distributing on a Research Use Only basis to laboratories in the first week of October;

CE markings received for both Co-Diagnostics "ABC" and SARS-CoV-2 2-gene tests; both tests are designed for use in saliva and other respiratory tract samples like nasal swabs, and sputum;

Indian CDSCO approval for SARS-CoV-2 2-gene multiplex test expected to be granted soon;

Company announced that its partner Clinical Reference Lab has begun selling its CRL Rapid Response™ COVID-19 test directly to consumers, which uses a simple saliva collection device that can be self-administered at home, work or any other setting. The test uses CoPrimer™ probes and primers developed by Co-Diagnostics with high degrees of sensitivity and specificity;

Company receives increased patent protection from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the novel CoPrimer™ technology used in the Company's molecular diagnostic tests;

Company demonstrates that the CoPrimer platform technology can be used to identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in human saliva samples without first requiring costly and time-consuming RNA extraction, and plans development projects to incorporate extraction-free products in upcoming offerings.

"Co-Diagnostics continues to see widespread uptake of our COVID-19 test domestically and abroad, and we believe our customer and distributor bases are laying the foundation for a strong future," said Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer. "Development projects both completed and ongoing have helped position Co-Diagnostics as a key player in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, including receipt today of two important CE markings that will allow our ABC and COVID-19 2-gene tests to be sold as in vitro diagnostics in areas that accept CE markings as valid regulatory approval. The strength and flexibility of our technology platform as illustrated by our enhanced patent protection and successful proof of concept in extraction-free COVID-19 tests underscore our core competency as a forward-looking technology company with a expanding menu of critical diagnostic tools."

The Company will host an earnings call at 4:30 pm EDT today. Participants can register for access to the webcast here. The call will be recorded and later made available on the Company's website.

About Emergency Use Authorization:

The Co-Diagnostics SARS-CoV-2 Test has been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The EUA is supported by the Secretary of Health and Human Service's (HHS's) declaration that circumstances exist to justify the use of in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) under EUA for the detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19. An IVD made available under an EUA has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA cleared IVD. However, based on the totality of scientific evidence available, it is reasonable to believe that this IVD may be effective in the detection of COVID-19. The EUAs for these tests are in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the tests may no longer be used). An FDA cleared IVD should be used instead of an IVD under EUA, when applicable and available.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the (i) use of funding proceeds, (ii) expansion of product distribution, (iii) acceleration of initiatives in liquid biopsy and SNP detection, (iv) use of the Company's liquid biopsy tests by laboratories, (v) capital resources and runway needed to advance the Company's products and markets, (vi) increased sales in the near-term, (vii) flexibility in managing the Company's balance sheet, (viii) anticipation of business expansion, and (ix) benefits in research and worldwide accessibility of the CoPrimer technology and its cost-saving and scientific advantages. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

CO – DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 21,230,362

$ 893,138 Marketable investment securities



6,050,000



- Accounts receivable, net



10,640,417



131,382 Inventory



10,726,982



197,168 Prepaid expenses



384,642



362,566 Deferred tax asset



2,914,781



- Total current assets



51,947,184



1,584,254 Property and equipment, net



538,279



196,832 Investment in joint venture



2,165,037



434,240 Total assets

$ 54,650,500

$ 2,215,326 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 250,465

$ 5,959 Accrued expenses



786,063



200,788 Accrued expenses (related party)



120,000



120,000 Deferred revenue



657,925



1,323 Total current liabilities



1,814,453



328,070 Accrued expenses-long-term (related party)



60,000



150,000 Total liabilities



1,874,453



478,070 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)











Stockholders' equity











Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares

authorized; 0 and 25,600 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



-



26 Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;

28,161,259 and 17,342,922 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



28,161



17,343 Additional paid-in capital



48,044,352



26,687,701 Accumulated earnings (deficit)



4,703,534



(24,967,814) Total stockholders' equity



52,776,047



1,737,256 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 54,650,500

$ 2,215,326

CO – DIAGNOSTICS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020



2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 21,818,753

$ 41,434

$ 47,407,555

$ 106,408 Cost of revenue



5,821,281



20,365



12,278,326



59,626 Gross profit



15,997,472



21,069



35,129,229



46,782 Operating expenses























Sales and marketing



798,474



262,360



1,457,148



770,539 Administrative and general



2,203,417



1,060,763



5,853,935



2,508,895 Research and development



921,889



331,027



2,072,160



990,923 Depreciation and

amortization



35,490



17,006



81,456



46,768 Total operating expenses



3,959,270



1,671,156



9,464,699



4,317,125 Income (loss) from

operations



12,038,202



(1,650,087)



25,664,530



(4,270,343) Other income (expense)























Interest income



29,992



12,207



75,740



32,255 Interest expense



-



(10)



-



(106,437) Gain on disposition of assets



-



-



-



850 Gain (loss) on equity method

investment in joint venture



748,557



(109,876)



1,016,297



(116,876) Total other income

(expense)



778,549



(97,679)



1,092,037



(190,208) Income (loss) before income

taxes



12,816,751



(1,747,766)



26,756,567



(4,460,551) Income tax provision (benefit)



(2,914,781)



-



(2,914,781)



- Net income (loss)

$ 15,731,532

$ (1,747,766)

$ 29,671,348

$ (4,460,551) Earnings (loss) per common

share:























Basic

$ 0.56

$ (0.10)

$ 1.13

$ (0.27) Diluted

$ 0.53

$ (0.10)

$ 1.07

$ (0.27) Weighted average shares

outstanding:























Basic



28,084,267



17,328,787



26,172,439



16,809,085 Diluted



29,597,792



17,328,787



27,621,531



16,809,085

