Ardmore Shipping to Present at Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:ASC +3.89%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 16, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Paul Tivnan, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available in the Investor Relations section of Ardmore Shipping Corporation's website: www.ardmoreshipping.com.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the Company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman
The IGB Group
45 Broadway, Suite 1150
New York, NY 10006
Tel: 212-477-8438
Fax: 212-477-8636
Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan
The IGB Group
Tel: 646-673-9701
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardmore-shipping-to-present-at-sidoti--company-virtual-conference-301173923.html

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation


