Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Chairman and CEO Oort Douglas M Van Sold $14.3 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Neogenomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Oort Douglas M Van (insider trades) sold 340,000 shares of NEO on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $42.01 a share. The total sale was $14.3 million.

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-related testing laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida, Irvine, California and Nashville, and Tennessee. NeoGenomics Inc has a market cap of $4.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.07 with and P/S ratio of 11.10. NeoGenomics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NeoGenomics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Denise E Pedulla sold 2,262 shares of NEO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

