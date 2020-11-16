  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Neogenomics Inc (NEO) Chairman and CEO Oort Douglas M Van Sold $14.3 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: NEO +3.11%

Chairman and CEO of Neogenomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Oort Douglas M Van (insider trades) sold 340,000 shares of NEO on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $42.01 a share. The total sale was $14.3 million.

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-related testing laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida, Irvine, California and Nashville, and Tennessee. NeoGenomics Inc has a market cap of $4.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.07 with and P/S ratio of 11.10. NeoGenomics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 33.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NeoGenomics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Oort Douglas M Van sold 340,000 shares of NEO stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $42.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Denise E Pedulla sold 2,262 shares of NEO stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NEO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)