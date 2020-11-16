  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
S&p Global Inc (SPGI) CEO & President Douglas L. Peterson Sold $2.4 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: SPGI -0.67%

CEO & President of S&p Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas L. Peterson (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of SPGI on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $339.54 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries is a benchmarks and ratings, analytics, data and research provider serving the capital, commodities and commercial markets. S&P Global Inc has a market cap of $81.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $339.62 with a P/E ratio of 34.02 and P/S ratio of 11.28. The dividend yield of S&P Global Inc stocks is 0.76%. S&P Global Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with S&P Global Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of SPGI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $339.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SPGI, click here

.

