Toscafund Asset Management LLP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, Sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, DraftKings Inc, Morgan Stanley

London, X0, based Investment company Toscafund Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, DraftKings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Toscafund Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Toscafund Asset Management LLP owns 7 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 283,979 shares, 31.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 109,366 shares, 22.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Sculptor Capital Management Inc (SCU) - 899,282 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 31,622 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.76% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 408,703 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Toscafund Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 31.17%. The holding were 283,979 shares as of .

Toscafund Asset Management LLP initiated holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $13.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.32%. The holding were 408,703 shares as of .

Toscafund Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $41.27.

Toscafund Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76.

Toscafund Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6.

Toscafund Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 79.62%. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.32%. Toscafund Asset Management LLP still held 25,000 shares as of .

Toscafund Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 22.76%. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.21%. Toscafund Asset Management LLP still held 31,622 shares as of .

Toscafund Asset Management LLP reduced to a holding in BRP Group Inc by 61.54%. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Toscafund Asset Management LLP still held 25,000 shares as of .