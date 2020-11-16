Pinnacle Holdings, LLC Buys NGL Energy Partners LP, Haverty Furniture Inc, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, ISHARES TRUST

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Pinnacle Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys NGL Energy Partners LP, Haverty Furniture Inc, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc, Alliance Resource Partners LP, ISHARES TRUST, sells Apple Inc, Antero Midstream Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Equitrans Midstream Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinnacle Holdings, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Pinnacle Holdings, LLC owns 165 stocks with a total value of $227.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Pinnacle Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinnacle+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA) - 38,830 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71% Boeing Co (BA) - 19,595 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 75,382 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 80,229 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.54% Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) - 71,756 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $18.13. The stock is now traded at around $30.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 49,455 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $19.76, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 83,335 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in FreightCar America Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.23 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,730 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Zions Bancorporation N.A. Warrants 05/22/2020. The purchase prices were between $0.01 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01. The stock is now traded at around $0.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,368 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.02 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.03. The stock is now traded at around $1.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Provident Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $12.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in NGL Energy Partners LP by 2452.18%. The purchase prices were between $3.5 and $4.96, with an estimated average price of $4.1. The stock is now traded at around $2.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 308,558 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Alliance Resource Partners LP by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $2.77 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 211,671 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 289.40%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $119.88, with an estimated average price of $114.18. The stock is now traded at around $127.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,774 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in AmeriServ Financial Inc by 73.65%. The purchase prices were between $2.66 and $3.06, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 172,832 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 65.01%. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,615 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc by 152.24%. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of .

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $33.62, with an estimated average price of $30.36.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.5 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $26.71, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $15.72.

Pinnacle Holdings, LLC reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 76.75%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.37%. Pinnacle Holdings, LLC still held 20,668 shares as of .