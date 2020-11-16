Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp Buys PacWest Bancorp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Sells Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Franklin Financial Network Inc, Riverview Bancorp Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys PacWest Bancorp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp, Equity Bancshares Inc, Reliant Bancorp Inc, sells Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, Franklin Financial Network Inc, Riverview Bancorp Inc, Luther Burbank Corp, Community West Bancshares during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp owns 22 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PACW, SONA, UMPQ,

PACW, SONA, UMPQ, Added Positions: MCB, EQBK, RBNC, OSBC, BWB, HTBK, OFG, ESXB,

MCB, EQBK, RBNC, OSBC, BWB, HTBK, OFG, ESXB, Reduced Positions: PMBC,

PMBC, Sold Out: FSB, RVSB, LBC, CWBC,

For the details of PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patriot+financial+partners+gp%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) - 946,384 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Meta Financial Group Inc (CASH) - 1,229,578 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) - 2,269,563 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Amerant Bancorp Inc (AMTB) - 2,078,289 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio. Banc of California Inc (BANC) - 1,461,353 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 2,515,308 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 497,233 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp by 70.83%. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $32.24, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $35.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 224,300 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $15.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 554,181 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Reliant Bancorp Inc by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $14.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 481,661 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $6.98 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $8. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 697,487 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $8.66 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp added to a holding in Community Bankers Trust Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.47 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $5.08. The stock is now traded at around $6.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.49.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Luther Burbank Corp. The sale prices were between $7.75 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.33.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp sold out a holding in Community West Bancshares. The sale prices were between $7.65 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.12.