Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Seaboard Corp, Sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Alphabet Inc, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Close, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seaboard Corp, sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Alphabet Inc, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc, First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SEB,

SEB, Added Positions: CSCO, PBHC, ENG, HURC,

CSCO, PBHC, ENG, HURC, Reduced Positions: HTBI, CEF, GLW, FSEA, BRT, CKH, LPG, KL, MUX, SAND, NGD,

HTBI, CEF, GLW, FSEA, BRT, CKH, LPG, KL, MUX, SAND, NGD, Sold Out: GOOG, BCOW,

For the details of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+%26+close%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 59,605 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 548,370 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Corning Inc (GLW) - 179,048 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 119,818 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09% Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 555,129 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Seaboard Corp. The purchase prices were between $2658.46 and $2976.33, with an estimated average price of $2839.67. The stock is now traded at around $3191.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136 shares as of .

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.