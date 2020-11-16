  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Seaboard Corp, Sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Alphabet Inc, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: SEB -1.89% GOOG +0.25% BCOW +0.05%

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Close, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seaboard Corp, sells HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Alphabet Inc, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc, First Seacoast Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+%26+close%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 59,605 shares, 13.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 548,370 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 179,048 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 119,818 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.09%
  5. Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 555,129 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: Seaboard Corp (SEB)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Seaboard Corp. The purchase prices were between $2658.46 and $2976.33, with an estimated average price of $2839.67. The stock is now traded at around $3191.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 136 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

Sold Out: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (BCOW)

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. The sale prices were between $7.82 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. Also check out:

1. Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oppenheimer & Close, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)