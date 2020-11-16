Cipher Capital LP Buys American Tower Corp, Amphenol Corp, Workday Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Cipher Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Amphenol Corp, Workday Inc, Comcast Corp, Qorvo Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cipher Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Cipher Capital LP owns 452 stocks with a total value of $758 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMT, APH, WDAY, CMCSA, CMI, UNP, FDX, HLT, ODFL, NKE, CMS, PRU, BSX, MAR, INFO, NOC, MAS, ADSK, ADBE, PH, MNST, BDX, NTRS, TEL, VLO, TRU, ARE, SSNC, FNF, LIN, IAC, HD, PM, ALLE, BF.B, KKR, DGX, ZION, AWK, KMX, C, IPG, KSS, OTIS, KMB, ARES, CPRT, FLT, LNG, OMC, PSX, EQR, ITW, KDP, CARR, GOLD, DLR, EOG, GWRE, BERY, MS, INTU, EQIX, GS, HAS, SPGI, SYF, WTRG, JEF, TRMB, SWCH, DOV, SCCO, STT, UNH, WPC, AER, LITE, AMKR, APA, LKQ, PTC, CRM, IBKR, PFGC, LNC, NI, RTX, AMBA, PK, PFG, ULTA, NYCB, WPM, UPS, WHR, EVBG, RBA, RHI, MXL, STAG, MTSI, AGCO, ASH, AZPN, ATO, CREE, RCL, CPRI, AES, D, MDC, OTEX, REG, SLB, SHW, VSH, FAF, IPHI, ROKU, CARG, CMC, MMC, ROP, SBNY, TTMI, URBN, SBRA, TRIP, EQH, AMCR, IAA, COG, FLS, GPK, OTRK, MRO, MCD, PEB, LNT, CALM, CNQ, PACW, GTN, PKI, TUP, CYRX, PEAK, KRC, MTZ, IRBT, FIVE, LW, MDB, EAT, DHI, HAL, DIN, WH, CINF, DTE, HMSY, SLGN, TRV, BR, HSY, KEY, LRCX, LVS, MCK, PNFP, RCII, TTC, WAT, WERN, VG, JBGS, EAF, AOS, OZK, DRH, ITT, MUR, SEE, TXT, X, VTR, CLR, CALX, PCAR, SHO, MWA, H, LNTH, SMPL, CRNC, DAR, LPSN, OI, PVH, IGT, AGI, SAND, NOW, ELY, CAR, XRAY, EPR, WGO, AAWW, HOMB, EXPI, TSLX, STOR, RRR, YEXT, AM, APPN, CWK, SVMK, ETRN, BRKS, PRDO, CRS, FFIV, RHP, MCHP, NUE, PBI, ATCO, UBSI, WBS, LYB, PFSI, NMIH, CADE, NMRK, CDE, CNR, DHC, LBRT, CRK, PBF,

LULU, AAPL, BAC, FISV, GOOGL, KO, JPM, WFC, CME, CGNX, HBAN, CXO, JBLU, COF, GNTX, SPOT, XEL, ATUS, MSFT, IFF, KMI, ATVI, MSM, DOCU, KNX, VRSK, MOS, V, PHM, URI, TER, ENB, VEEV, VICI, AVTR, RH, EMR, PBCT, OGE, TT, SRC, WST, FIS, LHX, DAL, SVC, O, MGM, EXR, MELI, BKI, RL, VIAV, BPOP, STLD, BXP, DCI, LPX, JCOM, SABR, MAN, THS, OHI, ONB, HUN, KIM, SNV, SCI, CVBF, CHKP, F, YETI, SONO, RGLD, ALSN, TPH, HPP, LPLA, LUMN, FSLR, WBT, TDS, PWR, AVLR, KMT, VIRT, HIG, NUAN, XHR, CSTM, BWXT, MGY, ZBH, WELL, TTWO, FLWS, ELS, Sold Out: MA, DIS, T, PNC, MKC, PLD, PSA, THO, PG, ICE, OLLI, CAG, CERN, GM, NEM, TREX, BRK.B, MMM, DUK, ANET, HOG, AFL, SYK, UGI, XLNX, CFG, TDOC, JCI, WM, NOMD, BC, PENN, TTD, ETN, A, SPG, RMD, PNR, UBER, ALB, CTSH, CL, ETR, FNV, TPX, CHGG, HRB, AYI, INTC, MDT, OSK, XOM, FTNT, PYPL, ENTG, SWKS, GL, WDC, CI, EXC, SAIC, QSR, FOXA, AVY, BIG, DISCA, NTR, RF, COTY, CP, HON, IDXX, L, JHG, RCI, AXS, NVDA, CCEP, NATI, CNNE, CRI, DKS, FLIR, IEX, BHF, STZ, EHC, NYT, WEN, AXP, DVN, YUM, BRX, AMP, PB, ACIW, XYL, MGP, BLL, CUZ, UFS, NEE, SJM, KEX, NFLX, J, LMT, BX, HCA, ANGI, INVH, MTOR, ASB, ED, OVV, WW, MTDR, GLPI, UE, CB, BCE, CSX, DECK, DRE, MLM, SJI, TRI, WOR, FTI, CG, FWONK, APLE, BJ, BAM, EGO, RS, SO, FRC, SAVE, AGO, BKH, FLEX, GE, LSCC, PBH, TSCO, WAB, CAH, CTAS, DLTR, HAE, HOLX, MXIM, ORLY, WMB, TECK, CBOE, SC, GLOB, HUBS, ETSY, SWI, DLX, FHI, NTCT, AAN, ENPH, ESRT, BLD, CAKE, OFC, RE, EXPD, SJR, SUI, TEX, UMPQ, UHS, PBA, GDDY, ADNT, EYE, AEO, ADI, CMD, XEC, EPC, FSS, MMS, MCO, PFE, PEG, SANM, UDR, HHC, RXN, EQX, HLI, TENB, PLAN, AEM, BBY, BLKB, CCJ, COP, CR, FFBC, IART, PDCE, SXT, SWX, WWW, INT, GTLS, SPR, BGS, ROIC, VAC, TMHC, WING, KTB, CRWD, ADS, AVT, CLH, CNO, EWBC, PLUG, VGR, CSIQ, APPS, COMM, VNE, DDD, MDRX, KGC, SFL, DAN, STNG, TROX, PVG, OR, NLY, DHT, PSEC,

For the details of Cipher Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cipher+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Walmart Inc (WMT) - 71,688 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.35% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 38,870 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 39,432 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.11% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 77,277 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Workday Inc (WDAY) - 38,902 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 38,870 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 38,902 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 77,277 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 179,036 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,962 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 39,278 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 1653.98%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 64,564 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 2313.78%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $379.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,093 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 172.11%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $246.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,432 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Fastenal Co by 459.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 142,489 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in Square Inc by 213.05%. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 41,176 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 204.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 118,246 shares as of .

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $179.5 and $209.78, with an estimated average price of $195.63.

Cipher Capital LP sold out a holding in Prologis Inc. The sale prices were between $92.1 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $100.12.