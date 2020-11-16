Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Viasat Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Linamar Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, AutoNation Inc

Investment company Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Viasat Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Linamar Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, AutoNation Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, Colony Capital Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 84,274 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 831,526 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.86% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 53 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 155,493 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 137,049 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.38%

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45. The stock is now traded at around $39.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 113,963 shares as of .

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 110,364 shares as of .

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,828 shares as of .

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of .

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Linamar Corp. The sale prices were between $26.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.08.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Hi-Line Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in AutoNation Inc. The sale prices were between $36.98 and $58.48, with an estimated average price of $51.94.