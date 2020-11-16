Redwood Investments, LLC Buys FTI Consulting Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Rapid7 Inc, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, eHealth Inc, Inphi Corp

Newton, MA, based Investment company Redwood Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FTI Consulting Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Rapid7 Inc, Synaptics Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, sells Generac Holdings Inc, eHealth Inc, Inphi Corp, Repligen Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redwood Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Redwood Investments, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Workiva Inc (WK) - 476,871 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 114,469 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 949,554 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.97% Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) - 208,983 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 120,259 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 195,768 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 450,111 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.87 and $67.08, with an estimated average price of $59.36. The stock is now traded at around $70.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 301,002 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $79.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 200,351 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in PJT Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.23 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 204,790 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $28.06, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 413,224 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Castle Biosciences Inc by 431.52%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 353,616 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in Brady Corp by 77.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $50.2, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $46.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 322,916 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in EverQuote Inc by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $45.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 285,480 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $61.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 344,384 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 1301.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 58,365 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC added to a holding in AeroVironment Inc by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $60.01 and $85.81, with an estimated average price of $74.26. The stock is now traded at around $83.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 243,129 shares as of .

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.05 and $111.31, with an estimated average price of $79.67.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Redwood Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.89 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $10.69.