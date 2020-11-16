  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Magnite Inc, Children's Place Inc, Forterra Inc, Sells Herbalife Nutrition, Super Micro Computer Inc, KBR Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: FRTA +7.77% VSTO -5.25% STNG +5.02% SPWH -0.78% MCS +3.68% ARCH +4.61% MGNI +6.05% PLCE +7.44% LEG +2.51% WSC +2.1% JWN +10.86%

New York, NY, based Investment company Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Children's Place Inc, Forterra Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells Herbalife Nutrition, Super Micro Computer Inc, KBR Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Forterra Inc (FRTA) - 1,106,217 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.19%
  2. Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 1,801,768 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 620,712 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
  4. Children's Place Inc (PLCE) - 407,700 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) - 999,779 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.76%
New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 1,801,768 shares as of .

New Purchase: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 407,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 171,465 shares as of .

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 381,182 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 533,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 175,815 shares as of .

Added: Forterra Inc (FRTA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 139.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of .

Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 278.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 490,186 shares as of .

Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 999,779 shares as of .

Added: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 604,350 shares as of .

Added: Marcus Corp (MCS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 227.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 484,433 shares as of .

Added: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 137,097 shares as of .

Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.3.

Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55.

Sold Out: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.51.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $12.11 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $21.44.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.



