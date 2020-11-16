Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Magnite Inc, Children's Place Inc, Forterra Inc, Sells Herbalife Nutrition, Super Micro Computer Inc, KBR Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Magnite Inc, Children's Place Inc, Forterra Inc, Vista Outdoor Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, sells Herbalife Nutrition, Super Micro Computer Inc, KBR Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 97 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGNI, PLCE, LEG, WSC, JWN, ALSN, SRI, FREE, RACE, HTLD, ANGI, URBN, TPL, BKE, SINA, CONN, ATGE, GLNG, NEON, HOME, APG, WTRH, CHX, LSF, IMBI, CTRN, AFI, VITL, KSS,
- Added Positions: FRTA, VSTO, STNG, SPWH, MCS, ARCH, PRSP, NUS, ANF, ASIX, INSG, CVA, ICHR,
- Reduced Positions: HLF, VG, PINS, TRUE, EB, EGHT, CASA, QNST, HSC, TBI, PQG, MX, CLDR, GSAH.U, SWBI,
- Sold Out: SMCI, KBR, DAR, DHT, APPS, PCG, KTB, LLNW, ZM, FN, GRWG, AGTC, FSLY, SAMA, MWA, LOGI, CSV, ZIXI, CATM, SCVL, SAFM, EPAC, DY, CAI, IRT, VRTU, UCTT, AIR, HIBB, RST, HUD,
These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC
- Forterra Inc (FRTA) - 1,106,217 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 139.19%
- Magnite Inc (MGNI) - 1,801,768 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 620,712 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
- Children's Place Inc (PLCE) - 407,700 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) - 999,779 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.76%
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 1,801,768 shares as of .New Purchase: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Children's Place Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 407,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65. The stock is now traded at around $42.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 171,465 shares as of .New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 381,182 shares as of .New Purchase: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Nordstrom Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $19.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 533,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $40.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 175,815 shares as of .Added: Forterra Inc (FRTA)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Forterra Inc by 139.19%. The purchase prices were between $10.54 and $17.38, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,106,217 shares as of .Added: Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 278.84%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $18.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 490,186 shares as of .Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 999,779 shares as of .Added: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc by 61.46%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 604,350 shares as of .Added: Marcus Corp (MCS)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Marcus Corp by 227.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 484,433 shares as of .Added: Arch Resources Inc (ARCH)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 68.75%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $52.9, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 137,097 shares as of .Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $27.3.Sold Out: KBR Inc (KBR)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in KBR Inc. The sale prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55.Sold Out: DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.02 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.51.Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $12.11 and $33.03, with an estimated average price of $21.44.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC.
