Quest Investment Management Inc Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Lockheed Martin Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

Investment company Quest Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Lockheed Martin Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quest Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Quest Investment Management Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $992 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of QUEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quest+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 531,017 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 261,788 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,232 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.00% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,576 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Facebook Inc (FB) - 81,672 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.07%

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $502.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 34,286 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $189.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 89,701 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $333.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 50,354 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 39,517 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,492 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $53.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 103,030 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.46%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 261,788 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 61.27%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 531,017 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 61.00%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 17,232 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 540.68%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $213.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 73,697 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 262.79%. The purchase prices were between $94.46 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $105.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 152,751 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 230.80%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $116.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 146,936 shares as of .

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Quest Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.