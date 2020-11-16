Private Advisors, LLC Buys Aon PLC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, AerCap Holdings NV, Sells At Home Group Inc, Big Lots Inc, EZCORP Inc

Investment company Private Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, AerCap Holdings NV, Fiserv Inc, Zuora Inc, sells At Home Group Inc, Big Lots Inc, EZCORP Inc, Zynga Inc, Glu Mobile Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Private Advisors, LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Renasant Corp (RNST) - 183,964 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 36,151 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.96% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 153,426 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.51% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 13,096 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 22,656 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio.

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 7,484 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 69,371 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $39.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 47,198 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Zuora Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58. The stock is now traded at around $10.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 95,084 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11. The stock is now traded at around $265.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.12 and $54.16, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $69.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 16,677 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 46.96%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,151 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boise Cascade Co by 144.55%. The purchase prices were between $36.45 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $43.29. The stock is now traded at around $42.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 34,218 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc by 71.21%. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 27,974 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 133.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 118,578 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fox Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $27.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 60,558 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 186.81%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,002 shares as of .

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $9.3.

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Glu Mobile Inc. The sale prices were between $6.96 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $8.41.

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.21 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.33.

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $115.79 and $174.9, with an estimated average price of $135.07.

Private Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. The sale prices were between $8.02 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.36.