Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells Infosys, 58.com Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

Paris, I0, based Investment company Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, HDFC Bank, Otis Worldwide Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Infosys, 58.com Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Aramark, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s.. As of 2020Q3, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,145,621 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% NetEase Inc (NTES) - 8,207,980 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04% Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 5,867,333 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 6,458,920 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 2,098,792 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,758 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,578,947 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 568,026 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 559,939 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 132.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,169 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 305,333 shares as of .

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.