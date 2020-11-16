  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, HDFC Bank, Sells Infosys, 58.com Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: LLY -1.26% ATVI -0.14% HDB +1.18% OTIS +2.78% AVY +2.02% TCOM -0.38% YY +1.55% SCI +0.06% WUBA +0%

Paris, I0, based Investment company Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. (Current Portfolio) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, HDFC Bank, Otis Worldwide Corp, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Infosys, 58.com Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Aramark, Weibo Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s.. As of 2020Q3, Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. owns 57 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comgest+global+investors+s.a.s./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,145,621 shares, 13.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. NetEase Inc (NTES) - 8,207,980 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
  3. Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 5,867,333 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
  4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 6,458,920 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.5%
  5. Icon PLC (ICLR) - 2,098,792 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%
New Purchase: JOYY Inc (YY)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in JOYY Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.46 and $94.3, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $95.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,758 shares as of .

New Purchase: Service Corp International (SCI)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. initiated holding in Service Corp International. The purchase prices were between $36.51 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of .

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,578,947 shares as of .

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 72.14%. The purchase prices were between $76.18 and $86.84, with an estimated average price of $81.04. The stock is now traded at around $77.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 568,026 shares as of .

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 61.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 559,939 shares as of .

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 132.22%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 104,500 shares as of .

Added: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.61 and $128.69, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $152.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 94,169 shares as of .

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 28.35%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 305,333 shares as of .

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Comgest Global Investors S.a.s. sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.. Also check out:

1. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMGEST GLOBAL INVESTORS S.A.S. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)