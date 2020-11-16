Castle Hook Partners LP Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, StoneCo, Sells The Home Depot Inc, CarMax Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Investment company Castle Hook Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, StoneCo, Uber Technologies Inc, Avantor Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, CarMax Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Facebook Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Hook Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Castle Hook Partners LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, XLI, UBER, AVTR, MA, TGT, V, CZR, ICE, ECL, EXPE, SHOP, TECK, LEN, DRI, BABA, DAL, ALK, ATUS, VTR, ADT, BCEL, ASPL.U, LBTYK, YUMC, ACI, PRTS, NCNO,

SPY, XLI, UBER, AVTR, MA, TGT, V, CZR, ICE, ECL, EXPE, SHOP, TECK, LEN, DRI, BABA, DAL, ALK, ATUS, VTR, ADT, BCEL, ASPL.U, LBTYK, YUMC, ACI, PRTS, NCNO, Added Positions: STNE, NOW, FCX, BILL, MNRL,

STNE, NOW, FCX, BILL, MNRL, Reduced Positions: FB, PYPL, WDAY, MSFT, CRWD, GOOG, AMZN, PLYA, SCPL,

FB, PYPL, WDAY, MSFT, CRWD, GOOG, AMZN, PLYA, SCPL, Sold Out: HD, KMX, DHI, ZEN, NFLX, SUI, TMUS, COR, CUZ, VAC, REG, ARCE, PENN, SRC, BYD, AQUA, CHUY, IIPR,

For the details of Castle Hook Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castle+hook+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,000,000 shares, 52.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,308 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.22% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI) - 1,346,474 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 457,502 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.35% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 1,225,975 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 52.52%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 1,346,474 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 1,193,810 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,803,496 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 102,830 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $165.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 190,311 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 275.41%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,206,137 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 121.98%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $502.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 57,757 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP added to a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc by 31.31%. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 432,415 shares as of .

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $86.23 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $99.81.

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53.

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Castle Hook Partners LP sold out a holding in Sun Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.98 and $151.15, with an estimated average price of $143.42.