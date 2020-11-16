Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc Buys American National Group Inc, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Horace Mann Educators Corp, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Meredith Corp, Public Storage

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American National Group Inc, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Horace Mann Educators Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, RLI Corp, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Meredith Corp, Public Storage, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc owns 266 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,695 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 255,531 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR) - 161,334 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 58,483 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 74,580 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $83.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,887 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $540.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 659 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,756 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $168.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $211.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,117 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $141.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,487 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 205,689 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.76 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $40.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 163,083 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in RLI Corp by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 79,598 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $57.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 123,065 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $43.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 117,322 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 95,745 shares as of .

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Meredith Corp. The sale prices were between $12.24 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.98.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $33.28 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $39.81.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.