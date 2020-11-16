Anchor Capital Advisors Llc Buys Haemonetics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Ciena Corp, Sells First Hawaiian Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sysco Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Anchor Capital Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Haemonetics Corp, Burlington Stores Inc, Ciena Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Ross Stores Inc, sells First Hawaiian Inc, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sysco Corp, STORE Capital Corp, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Anchor Capital Advisors Llc owns 248 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 1,029,220 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% First American Financial Corp (FAF) - 1,668,952 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 382,875 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44% BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 1,410,736 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 562,732 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Haemonetics Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $108.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 464,265 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $230.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 192,748 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Ciena Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51. The stock is now traded at around $44.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 457,474 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 242,590 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 77,615 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc initiated holding in Collectors Universe Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $66.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,159 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 1567.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 141,159 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in bluebird bio Inc by 85.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 396,481 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in American Express Co by 59.58%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $118.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 184,689 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 66.25%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 114,758 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48. The stock is now traded at around $579.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,753 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc added to a holding in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 183,294 shares as of .

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in First Hawaiian Inc. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.45.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Henry Schein Inc. The sale prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Regions Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.16.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.