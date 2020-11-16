Theleme Partners LLP Buys Carrier Global Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Sells United Rentals Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Boeing Co

London, X0, based Investment company Theleme Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, sells United Rentals Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Theleme Partners LLP. As of 2020Q3, Theleme Partners LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CARR, TOL, GDRX,
- Added Positions: TMUS, WFC, MU, DOOR,
- Reduced Positions: URI, MRNA, VMC, LEN,
- Sold Out: DHI, BA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Theleme Partners LLP
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 7,652,978 shares, 24.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 12,333,669 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,044,000 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.76%
- Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 1,082,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.18%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 84,000 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio.
Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 3,901,736 shares as of .New Purchase: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 505,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Theleme Partners LLP initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $46.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Theleme Partners LLP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 151.24%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 1,118,000 shares as of .Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Theleme Partners LLP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Theleme Partners LLP.
