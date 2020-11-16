Capital Impact Advisors, LLC Buys Invitae Corp, Exact Sciences Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Capital Impact Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Exact Sciences Corp, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Zillow Group Inc, Natera Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Stitch Fix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Impact Advisors, LLC owns 109 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NVTA, EXAS, CRSP, NTRA, ARCT, PD, OTRK, EXPI, WORK, TRUP, TWST, NIU, FRPT, PLMR, IOVA, NTLA, OSPN, VAPO, PSNL, SYRS, ZM, EDIT,
- Added Positions: ZG, ALLO, LVGO, ZYXI, NET, GPRK, RARE, AMZN, ROKU, BILL, TDOC, AYX, SNPS, AMRC, CRWD, UI, APPF, ZS, TTD,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, RNG, WETF, DHR, FDX, NVDA, CPRT, FTNT, OKTA, CNS, MASI, SQ, AAPL, TSLA, NFLX, CARG, FB, LVS, REGN, CTAS, GH, LOB, PAYC, NSP, GDOT, WIRE, GBT, TWLO, TREE, SSTK, PFBC, PI, GEO, DDOG,
- Sold Out: SSNC, MSFT, SKX, SFIX, MDGL, CAKE, JJSF, YELP, ICE, SHOP, SGEN, TRIP, BOX, FIZZ, MNST, EEFT, ISRG, PEN, W, ANET, CSGP, FRC, EXEL, COF, STLD, CLR, IPAR,
For the details of Capital Impact Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+impact+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,577 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.96%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,444 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.45%
- Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 200,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 31,360 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92%
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 80,000 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.00%
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $46.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $121.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 64,702 shares as of .New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $81.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.49 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $49.42. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 165,000 shares as of .Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of .Added: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 241.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.38 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 127,196 shares as of .Added: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Livongo Health Inc by 81.48%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 49,000 shares as of .Added: Zynex Inc (ZYXI)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zynex Inc by 516.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 195,734 shares as of .Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 94.74%. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 111,000 shares as of .Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 311.96%. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.28. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,351 shares as of .Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.75 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.8.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Skechers USA Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $22.13 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $99.78 and $124.21, with an estimated average price of $108.63.Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Capital Impact Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.
