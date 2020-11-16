Veritable, L.P. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Toll Brothers Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ISHARES TRUST, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Veritable, L.P. owns 727 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,165,733 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,275,218 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 1,165,328 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,142,492 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,261,147 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,710 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,607 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,616 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2960.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 226,510 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2141.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 358,665 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 1712.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,598 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 249.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,463 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 466.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,367 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 209.76%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,172 shares as of .

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.