Veritable, L.P. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Newtown Square, PA, based Investment company Veritable, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Toll Brothers Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, ISHARES TRUST, Prologis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Veritable, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Veritable, L.P. owns 727 stocks with a total value of $5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WIP, BCSF, GDX, NBB, VERX, HASI, FBHS, PHR, PTON, LMND, POOL, PWR, MTCH, RSP, BFAM, EFAV, ESGE, UBER, FTC, DOMO, VCR, SMHI, AM, BLD, FEYE, ARCC, XYL, OLED, TRMB, SNN, SGEN, STX, RGEN, NTAP, NICE, LAD, LUMN, AVY, AIZ,
- Added Positions: VTIP, SPIP, VTEB, TOL, NEA, BRK.B, IJH, VYM, MA, BIV, VEA, JPM, JNJ, UN, PM, GOOG, VCIT, BRK.A, SPYX, ADI, MLM, MET, SYK, SYY, XEL, BF.A, NAD, GBDC, APTV, BTT, ARMK, BWX, IAU, ICLN, IVE, IWN, MUB, VUG, ACN, ALGN, AXP, APH, AON, ADSK, TFC, SAN, BAX, BA, BSX, BAM, CP, COF, CNC, FIS, CL, VALE, ED, DXCM, ETN, ENTG, EXC, FE, IT, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ICE, IP, KSU, MDLZ, LRCX, LEN, LII, LGF.B, MCD, MCHP, MCO, NATI, NEM, NOC, ORI, OMC, PPL, PH, PXD, PRU, RPM, ROK, RGLD, SRE, TGT, TSCO, UL, VFC, MTN, VZ, WAB, WFC, EVRG, WY, YUM, QRTEA, BX, TEL, MELI, ULTA, MSCI, BACPL.PFD, BWXT, WPX, NOW, WDAY, CDW, TWTR, KEYS, GDDY, KHC, PSTG, SQ, TRVG, ALC, AMJ, EFV, ESGD, FVD, GLD, HYG, IBB, ICF, IWO, IYH, JNK, SHM, SPYD, VCSH, VOE, VONE, VOT, VWO, XLF, XLRE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: MDY, SPY, IVV, SPLG, XOM, XLE, HD, IWB, LQD, AAPL, PLD, T, EFA, IWM, MSFT, ARE, CVX, DRE, EPD, VER, IGF, SCHD, VNQ, MMM, HES, AMT, AVB, BDX, BXP, COP, CCI, EOG, EQIX, EQR, EXR, GPN, GS, HST, MMP, MAA, NVS, RDS.A, SPG, TOT, USB, UPS, VTR, ET, TSLA, KMI, FB, ACWX, IEMG, VDE, VGK, XLK, XLP, AES, ATVI, AAP, AMD, AFL, APD, AKAM, ALXN, MO, DOX, AEE, AEP, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, AZN, ATO, ADP, BP, BLL, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, BLK, BRO, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, COG, CDNS, CNI, CAH, CAT, CERN, SCHW, CHD, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CSGP, CGNX, CMA, CPRT, GLW, DTE, DVA, DVN, DLR, DISCA, D, DD, ETFC, EIX, EA, ENB, EXPE, EXPD, FMC, NEE, FDX, FITB, FCX, GD, GPC, GILD, GOOGL, GGG, GPK, HDB, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HELE, HRC, HON, HRL, HUM, INFO, IIVI, ITW, IFF, IPG, ISRG, SJM, J, KLAC, KEY, KIM, LH, LVS, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MRO, MKTX, MXIM, SPGI, MPW, MSI, NRG, NYCB, NKE, NDSN, NTRS, NVO, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PNC, PPG, PAYX, PKI, LIN, QCOM, RELX, REGN, RF, RIO, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SLB, SWKS, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SUI, TSM, TTWO, TFX, TXT, GL, TTC, TSN, UGI, RTX, VLO, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WMT, WM, WMB, WSM, WLTW, WEC, CMG, TDG, HBI, WU, LDOS, BR, DAL, LULU, AWK, FTI, CFX, AVGO, FTNT, CLNY, DG, SSNC, FRC, FLT, HCA, MPC, HZNP, ZNGA, SPLK, PSX, CONE, ZTS, NWSA, BURL, ALLE, ARES, ZEN, BABA, SYF, CDK, SHOP, CC, HPE, MGP, EVBG, YUMC, ATH, CDAY, PRSP, BJ, CCC, AMCR, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, EEM, EFG, IEUR, IUSV, IWP, IWS, IXC, OEF, PFF, SLYG, SLYV, SPDW, TIP, VEU, VFH, VGT, VIOO, VOX, VT, VTV, VYMI, XLB, XLI,
- Sold Out: BUD, SPYG, DISCK, INVH, LSXMK, PEAK, GLIBA, CUBE, ACC, RDS.B, PDM, HPP, STAG, TRIP, HTA, SRC, QTS, BRX, STOR, ETSY, LSXMA, VICI, DWM, FLRN, TER, ECOL, AIV, LSI, DLB, CUZ, CPT, FRT, HIW, BMRN, FWONK, ALB, UE, BDN, CRON, LAUR, BBVA, BKR, BIDU, GTES, BEPC, TREX, NEP, CXP, E, ESS, FL, RPAI, GNW, HII, INCY, PFG, QDEL, WFCPL.PFD, LOPE, SHO, ZION, UHT,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,165,733 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,275,218 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 (MDY) - 1,165,328 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,142,492 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 1,261,147 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.71 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $54.55. The stock is now traded at around $55.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 57,710 shares as of .New Purchase: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,607 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,616 shares as of .New Purchase: Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Phreesia Inc. The purchase prices were between $27 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of .New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Veritable, L.P. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $269.26 and $336.67, with an estimated average price of $308.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 2960.95%. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $51.11, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 226,510 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPIP)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2141.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 358,665 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 1712.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 81,598 shares as of .Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 249.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.53 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 101,463 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 466.23%. The purchase prices were between $92.42 and $93.88, with an estimated average price of $93.16. The stock is now traded at around $93.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,367 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Veritable, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 209.76%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 27,172 shares as of .Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Veritable, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.
