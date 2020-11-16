Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Annaly Capital Management Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WORLD GOLD TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Rio Tinto PLC, sells Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 9,116 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.98 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.25. The stock is now traded at around $63.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,489 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 101 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $84.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,297 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $259.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,285 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 2,215,524 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 27.65%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 735,464 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 22,527 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 73.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,207 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 24.36%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,240 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,559 shares as of .

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22.