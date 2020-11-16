HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Targa Resources Corp, Sells Parsley Energy Inc, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Kirby Corp

Newton, MA, based Investment company HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Targa Resources Corp, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, Viper Energy Partners LP, sells Parsley Energy Inc, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Kirby Corp, Plains GP Holdings LP, Enviva Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owns 94 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SBE.U, CLII.U, ACTCU, VCIT, HYG, HEP, APA, EOG, OKE, RTLR, XEC, MPC, FDP, CRK, MTSC, KSS, BP, CARS, UGI, SUN, J, PRTY, MMM, FXI,
- Added Positions: LQD, TRGP, VNOM, VCLT, LNG, CXO, EPD, MNRL, DVN, PAA, TOT, MPLX, WPX, NBLX, PDCE, JCI, VMC, MLM, MD, MSFT, NEX, SSP, NEE, R, SU, DTE, SQ, MCD, NEM, REZI, GWW, EXP, PEP, CDE, OVV,
- Reduced Positions: PE, PAGP, EVA, NBL, ETRN, SHLL.U, MMP, BPMP, NGS, TLT, COMM, HAIN, ATI, INGR, JNJ, FANG, RDS.B, RUN, NESR, HAS, PG, ABBV,
- Sold Out: CNXM, KEX, ALTM, PSXP, SLB, HI, XLI, COP, ETR, NGVT, POR, COTY, OSK, CVI, EPC, SCHL, CCMP, BKD, TALO, NOG, CNX,
- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp (SBE.U) - 1,611,503 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 2,394,656 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.89%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 103,954 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 321.29%
- Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) - 955,992 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 280.48%
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 106,956 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.96%
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $19.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.42%. The holding were 1,611,503 shares as of .New Purchase: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII.U)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTCU)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 538,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 53,024 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 41,028 shares as of .New Purchase: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $15.97, with an estimated average price of $13.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 265,844 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 321.29%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 103,954 shares as of .Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 280.48%. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $21.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 955,992 shares as of .Added: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Viper Energy Partners LP by 48.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $9.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 2,394,656 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.96%. The purchase prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 106,956 shares as of .Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 83.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $52.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 217,246 shares as of .Added: Concho Resources Inc (CXO)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 1182.43%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $55.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 104,223 shares as of .Sold Out: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12.Sold Out: Altus Midstream Co (ALTM)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Altus Midstream Co. The sale prices were between $10.93 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $12.78.Sold Out: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $36.25, with an estimated average price of $27.69.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $29.56.
