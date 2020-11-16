Rokos Capital Management LLP Buys ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Rokos Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Tiffany, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rokos Capital Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, Rokos Capital Management LLP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 6,438,100 shares, 30.22% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 8,800,000 shares, 20.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,155,000 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,459,762 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 612,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20%. The holding were 8,800,000 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1781.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 68,966 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 534,001 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Tiffany & Co. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 190,964 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $460.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,494 shares as of .

Rokos Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 862,568 shares as of .