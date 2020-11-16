Strycker View Capital Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Moody's Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Cannae Holdings Inc, Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Strycker View Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Moody's Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Cannae Holdings Inc, Clarivate PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, LPL Financial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strycker View Capital Llc. As of 2020Q3, Strycker View Capital Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) - 294,243 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.33% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 38,744 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,939 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 26,486 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. New Position PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,618 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.02%. The holding were 80,939 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $275.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 26,486 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.88%. The holding were 38,618 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 286,552 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.76%. The holding were 154,162 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 233,199 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 78.33%. The purchase prices were between $45.32 and $52.34, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.79%. The holding were 294,243 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 221.18%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 72,465 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 61.00%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 90,591 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.

Strycker View Capital Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.