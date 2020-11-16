Raine Capital LLC Buys Xilinx Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Raine Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc, Qorvo Inc, Marvell Technology Group, sells Liberty Global PLC, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raine Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raine Capital LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLNX, SPLK,

XLNX, SPLK, Added Positions: SBAC, QRVO, MRVL, ADI, EQIX, CHTR, TWLO, VMW,

SBAC, QRVO, MRVL, ADI, EQIX, CHTR, TWLO, VMW, Reduced Positions: LBTYK,

LBTYK, Sold Out: AMAT,

DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 21,715,872 shares, 93.89% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 20,000 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.65% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 15,000 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00% Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) - 250,000 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.06% Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 75,000 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $193.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $295.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $138.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.