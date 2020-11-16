  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Raine Capital LLC Buys Xilinx Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc, Sells Liberty Global PLC, Applied Materials Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: SBAC -2.83% QRVO +1.86% MRVL +0.12% ADI +1.28% TWLO +1.49% XLNX +2.87% SPLK +0.13% AMAT +2.29%

Investment company Raine Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xilinx Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Splunk Inc, Qorvo Inc, Marvell Technology Group, sells Liberty Global PLC, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raine Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Raine Capital LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raine Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raine+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raine Capital LLC
  1. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 21,715,872 shares, 93.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 20,000 shares, 0.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.65%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 15,000 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
  4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) - 250,000 shares, 0.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.06%
  5. Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 75,000 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.00%
New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Raine Capital LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $193.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $295.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Added: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $138.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Raine Capital LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Raine Capital LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raine Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Raine Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raine Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raine Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raine Capital LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)