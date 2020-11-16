TCG Advisors, LP Buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Coty Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company TCG Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Coty Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCG Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q3, TCG Advisors, LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: ENLC, COTY,

ENLC, COTY, Reduced Positions: CMG, HBAN, AAL,

CMG, HBAN, AAL, Sold Out: IWP, IWS, VTI, QUAL, AAPL, SPDW, BSCM, USMV, XOM, NEAR, LQD, SPY, PFF, SPEM, MSFT, V, PFN, PIM, QQQ, WMT, VMO, AMZN, HYG, JPM, VZ, JPST, JPC, PG, AMGN, INTC, HYT, BSJL, CSCO, MO, CVS, MCD, BTZ, AGNC, MRK, PGF, KO, KMB, WM, MMM, IBM, BMY, BBN, DUK, TD, AVGO, JHI, VNQ, DTP, AMLP, GMED, IWM, XLK, BIL, SYY, IVV, T, BRK.B, UNP, BSCL, FB, ACWI, PFE, JNJ, IBB, CVX, DVY, FV, MOAT, IWF, TIP, LMT, MA, DBC, BA, SPMD, GOOGL, GOOG, HD, SDY, SPTM, GS, NVDA, IEFA, ABBV, DGRW, SPLG, BOTZ, ICLN, MCHP, DIS, MYI, HYD, SDS, VEA, IEMG, IVE, NLY, BHK, KEY, ET, SWN,

For the details of TCG Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcg+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) - 18,000 shares, 35.38% of the total portfolio. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 200 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 11,500 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 25,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 10,000 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%

TCG Advisors, LP added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

TCG Advisors, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61.

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.