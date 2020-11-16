  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TCG Advisors, LP Buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Coty Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 16, 2020 | About: ENLC +2.3% COTY +11.06% IWP +0.77% IWS +2.3% VTI +1.22% QUAL +1.25% AAPL +0.87% SPDW +1.29%

Investment company TCG Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys EnLink Midstream LLC, Coty Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCG Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q3, TCG Advisors, LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCG Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tcg+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCG Advisors, LP
  1. Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) - 18,000 shares, 35.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 200 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
  3. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 11,500 shares, 13.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  4. Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) - 25,000 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) - 10,000 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
Added: EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

TCG Advisors, LP added to a holding in EnLink Midstream LLC by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,000 shares as of .

Added: Coty Inc (COTY)

TCG Advisors, LP added to a holding in Coty Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.65 and $4.45, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWP)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $158.93 and $180.03, with an estimated average price of $168.61.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWS)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)

TCG Advisors, LP sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of TCG Advisors, LP. Also check out:

1. TCG Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TCG Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TCG Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TCG Advisors, LP keeps buying

