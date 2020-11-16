Providence First Trust Co Buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Providence First Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, BlackRock Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, PROSHARES TRUST, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence First Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Providence First Trust Co owns 78 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 41,670 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.07% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 47,460 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.41% Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 44,155 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 90,210 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.97% SPDR SERIES TRUST (FLRN) - 148,697 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.2%

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 44,155 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 622 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 6,249 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $279.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18. The stock is now traded at around $676.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,057 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 7,729 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co added to a holding in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 126.91%. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $7.97, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,306 shares as of .

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Providence First Trust Co sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.