General Atlantic Llc Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells XP Inc, 58.com Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: FUTU +4.28% OSH -0.7% WUBA +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company General Atlantic Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Futu Holdings, sells XP Inc, 58.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic Llc. As of 2020Q3, General Atlantic Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: OSH,
  • Added Positions: FUTU,
  • Reduced Positions: XP,
  • Sold Out: WUBA,

For the details of GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+atlantic+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
  1. Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 76,074,617 shares, 62.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. XP Inc (XP) - 46,202,650 shares, 29.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89%
  3. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 7,203,405 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 4,788,333 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8606.06%
  5. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 1,500,000 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)

General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.72%. The holding were 76,074,617 shares as of .

Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

General Atlantic Llc added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 8606.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,788,333 shares as of .

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

General Atlantic Llc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.



