General Atlantic Llc Buys Oak Street Health Inc, Futu Holdings, Sells XP Inc, 58.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company General Atlantic Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Oak Street Health Inc, Futu Holdings, sells XP Inc, 58.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General Atlantic Llc. As of 2020Q3, General Atlantic Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Oak Street Health Inc (OSH) - 76,074,617 shares, 62.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XP Inc (XP) - 46,202,650 shares, 29.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.89%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 7,203,405 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 4,788,333 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8606.06%
- Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 1,500,000 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio.
General Atlantic Llc initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 62.72%. The holding were 76,074,617 shares as of .Added: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
General Atlantic Llc added to a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd by 8606.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $40.3, with an estimated average price of $31.32. The stock is now traded at around $43.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 4,788,333 shares as of .Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
General Atlantic Llc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.
