Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Accenture PLC, Apple Inc, Stryker Corp

Investment company Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells Accenture PLC, Apple Inc, Stryker Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p.. As of 2020Q3, Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. owns 475 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEI, DGRW, ACWI, BIL, ENX, VGIT, PRPL, DVY, DB, VGSH, TIF, BXC, UTG, RPRX, DIA, HLI, ACI, IUSB, CPRX, ALLY, MTD, XLF, SWKS, ZBRA, AWK, JBGS, ARKK, IEF, MINT, PGF, VONE, ADM, BK, VIAC, COF, STZ, FLO, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, HLF, KLAC, KSU, KEY, MAR, MAS, MCK, MCHP, ODFL, ORI, PCAR, RJF, RCL, SNY, SRE, SPG, SNA, SNE, SLF, SNPS, TSM, TTWO, TXT, WAB, WMB, XEL, EVM, PFN, TMUS, DAL, HCA, FBHS, ICLR, VLRS, FIVN, KHC, TTD, BYND, CRWD, DKNG, PLTR, ACWX, ESGU, FEZ, FIVG, IGOV, IJK, IJT, JNK, KWEB, QCLN, SCHG, SCHV, TAN, TIP, VGK, VIGI, XLRE, BBD, SAN, LUMN, HBAN, OXY, GALT, RF, UMC, WIT, MFG, GARS, FVCB, STAY, AMPY,
- Added Positions: VOO, IVV, GOVT, VEA, SPY, VTI, SCHF, SCHD, VXUS, IJH, VWO, IJR, AGG, BAB, VV, VXF, CME, IEMG, VB, BND, MUB, VTIP, IVW, EMLP, VNQ, VO, VUG, IXUS, IWF, IWD, SDY, FB, SHY, XLE, ABT, ABBV, LQD, SCHZ, VTEB, CRM, ZTS, GOOG, ITOT, TFI, VTV, ADBE, ADSK, NOW, PYPL, MO, MA, PM, DG, HDV, IEFA, IWB, REGN, IBB, SCHP, ALGN, IT, ILMN, ISRG, FIF, GLD, IVE, AMZN, AON, MDLZ, WMT, EIM, MSCI, V, AVGO, BABA, BNDX, BSCL, BSV, QQQ, PLD, ADP, BA, BSX, BMY, COST, D, DUK, GPC, JPM, SPGI, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, PAYX, PG, PEG, UNH, VRTX, EBAY, BX, CHTR, IEV, ISTB, IWR, VBR, VHT, VIG, VXX, ATVI, AMD, AFL, APD, AMX, AXP, AMAT, BAX, BAM, CSX, CVS, CI, CSGP, ED, CMI, DE, DVN, DLR, ETN, LLY, EMR, EPD, EXC, EXPD, FAST, F, HUM, IDXX, LRCX, MCD, MDT, MRK, MET, MU, MCO, NEM, ES, PNC, PH, PFE, LIN, BKNG, PRU, QCOM, ROK, SLB, SO, TROW, TMO, GL, UBSI, VAR, GWW, ANTM, WFC, FAF, TSLA, PANW, CFG, CNDT, DOW, ORCC, IAU, IYH, MDY, PSJ, VBK, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, AAPL, SYK, CMG, SCHX, LOW, MKC.V, DHR, FISV, MSFT, ROP, JNJ, HLT, IWV, VYM, AMT, SBUX, TXN, WM, VRSK, T, AMGN, ORLY, IWM, IWO, BRK.B, IBM, EFA, ASML, BDX, CMCSA, CPRT, XOM, GD, AUB, RTX, DIS, SCHA, MMM, APH, AZN, GS, NKE, NVS, SHW, VEU, EGBN, ECL, NEE, GIS, MSI, NVO, UNP, VSEC, VZ, EEM, HYG, A, ADI, BLK, BF.B, KMX, C, CLX, DEO, IBN, LH, PEP, PGR, MELI, PRVB, IWN, IWP, KRE, RSP, SCHE, VGT, AEP, ACGL, ATRO, ATRI, BIIB, CERN, CSCO, CTXS, KO, CCI, DD, EW, EQIX, GILD, HD, TT, INTC, INTU, KMB, LMT, MMC, MKC, MS, NOC, ORCL, SAP, SBAC, TJX, TGT, USB, UPS, WBA, WEC, ET, KMI, DSI, IJJ, IJS, RJI, RWO, LNT, ANSS, TFC, BAC, CAT, FIS, CHD, CTAS, CL, CHCI, GLW, DOV, SSP, EA, EXAS, FDX, GPN, HSIC, HSY, HON, ICE, MGEE, NTRS, OMC, PSA, POOL, SYY, TSCO, UL, YUM, TEL, PSX, NCBS, GH, CARR, IWS, IYR, SCZ, SUB, VOT,
- Sold Out: PINS, GMAB, BMRN, CNC, APPN, COO, FLOT, FSTR, MLCO, MEC, TDOC, PHG, SQ, J, DX, RSG, HHC, TRV, TDG, CHRW, XLV, PFF, EWJ, EMB, DLS, CTSH, DHI, AAXJ, OTIS, KEYS, IQV, SPLK, ALLO, MPC, FRC, TEAM, GM, QAI, VFH, WIW, WHR, ABC, XRAY, CAG, EEFT, SCHW, ACNB, HAS, KR, LEN, AZO, RMD, ROST, AMP, SASR, ALL, VOD, WY, AKAM, PDBC, GPOR, CBRE, CNI, SPXS, BSCM, ARE, CGNX, DLTR, FTV, EDIT, UE, NAVI, MRO, SLM, AGNC, VLO, SBT, NEBLQ, PTMN, SMFG,
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 1,060,473 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.30%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 893,719 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.99%
- VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 4,491,402 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.96%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 399,050 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 473.03%
- ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 4,543,194 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10488.47%
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 75,042 shares as of .New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 177,655 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $87.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 77,570 shares as of .New Purchase: Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.75 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $12.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 448,092 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,750 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 136.30%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $333.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.66%. The holding were 1,060,473 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 126.99%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 893,719 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 10488.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.77 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 4,543,194 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 200.96%. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 4,491,402 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 473.03%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 399,050 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1028.79%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $185.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 691,522 shares as of .Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5.Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $38.68, with an estimated average price of $36.1.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: Appian Corp (APPN)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in Appian Corp. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16.Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Bronfman E.l. Rothschild, L.p. sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86.
