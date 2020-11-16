MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Fusion Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp

Investment company MMCAP International Inc. SPC (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, GO Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Fusion Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MMCAP International Inc. SPC. As of 2020Q3, MMCAP International Inc. SPC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BFT.U, CCIV.U, PRPB.U, GOAC.U, CRHC.U, FUSE, KSMTU, GSAH, AACQU, WPF, DMYD.U, TREB, CFIIU, ASPL.U, FGNA.U, SNPR.U, AONE.U, RBAC.U, YAC.U, NSH.U, JWS, URG, FTOCU, NXE, IRVA, MUX,
- Reduced Positions: CCX, CCX, HYAC, THBR,
- Sold Out: CCXX.U, FUSE.U, CFFA, WPF.U, GSAH.U, TREB.U, FTAC, JWS.U, FTACU, HECCU, HUSN, IPOC.U, MMX, ARYBU, MTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of MMCAP International Inc. SPC
- Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX) - 3,291,208 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46%
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U) - 1,800,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: GO Acquisition Corp (GOAC.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp III (CCXX.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp (CFFA)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58.Sold Out: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (WPF.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.Sold Out: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB.U)
MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.
