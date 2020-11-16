MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, Sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Fusion Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp

Investment company MMCAP International Inc. SPC (Current Portfolio) buys Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp IV, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, GO Acquisition Corp, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp III, Fusion Acquisition Corp, CF Finance Acquisition Corp, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MMCAP International Inc. SPC. As of 2020Q3, MMCAP International Inc. SPC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $296 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX) - 3,291,208 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Churchill Capital Corp II Class A (CCX) - 3,291,208 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.46% Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.U) - 2,500,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. New Position CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB.U) - 1,800,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. New Position

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.62%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $10.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in GO Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC initiated holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The sale prices were between $10.51 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.96.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.25 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.