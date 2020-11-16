Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Investment company Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Reinsurance Group of America Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sprout Social Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Apple Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. As of 2020Q3, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc owns 125 stocks with a total value of $335 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RGA, ZM, KHC,

RGA, ZM, KHC, Added Positions: AMAT, SPT, REGN, DOW, PINS,

AMAT, SPT, REGN, DOW, PINS, Reduced Positions: PYPL, AMD, AAPL, V, COST, DHR, ROP, CRM, EW, ICE, HD, BR, GOOGL, IQV, FISV, PEP, JNJ, DIS, UNM, NSRGY, MRK, JPM, COF, GOOG, ALB, INFO, BP, SNY,

PYPL, AMD, AAPL, V, COST, DHR, ROP, CRM, EW, ICE, HD, BR, GOOGL, IQV, FISV, PEP, JNJ, DIS, UNM, NSRGY, MRK, JPM, COF, GOOG, ALB, INFO, BP, SNY, Sold Out: BFAM,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 278,840 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.69% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 112,567 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.62% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 218,800 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.78% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 81,998 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,582 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.78%

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $116.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 85,240 shares as of .

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $399.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 375 shares as of .

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $32.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 850 shares as of .

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of .

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.