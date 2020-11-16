Prosight Management, LP Buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Baxter International Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Sells Kura Oncology Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Prosight Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, Baxter International Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, Encompass Health Corp, sells Kura Oncology Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vericel Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosight Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Prosight Management, LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PRTA, AMRX, ONEM, KZR, QDEL, BTAI, KRTX, NLTX, KIDS,

PRTA, AMRX, ONEM, KZR, QDEL, BTAI, KRTX, NLTX, KIDS, Added Positions: AUPH, BAX, CUE, EHC, BMY, RETA, ALXN, TBIO, APTO, CI, CARA, QURE, ZGNX, ORGO, MGTA, CBIO,

AUPH, BAX, CUE, EHC, BMY, RETA, ALXN, TBIO, APTO, CI, CARA, QURE, ZGNX, ORGO, MGTA, CBIO, Reduced Positions: KURA, ARNA, CNC, IOVA, ZBH, CHNG, ADMA, ALDX, ALBO, ACIU, CLLS, MGTX, BEAT, ESTA, EVFM, APEN, MITO,

KURA, ARNA, CNC, IOVA, ZBH, CHNG, ADMA, ALDX, ALBO, ACIU, CLLS, MGTX, BEAT, ESTA, EVFM, APEN, MITO, Sold Out: ARWR, VCEL, PCRX, PSNL, IMVT, UTHR, TPTX, EOLS, AMN, NEO, PRSC, XERS, LHCG, MGLN,

For the details of Prosight Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosight+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 115,800 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.67% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 163,057 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.24% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 185,500 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.20% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 114,554 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.53% Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 709,936 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.79%

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $12.03. The stock is now traded at around $12.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 545,195 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.54 and $5.27, with an estimated average price of $4.27. The stock is now traded at around $4.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 512,659 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $32.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 65,778 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.36 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $5.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 365,981 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $190.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.44 and $64.63, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $53.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 546.74%. The purchase prices were between $13.19 and $16.66, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $13.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 122,000 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 128.79%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $11.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 709,936 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 228.03%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 107,921 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 185,500 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 114,554 shares as of .

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Vericel Corp. The sale prices were between $14.68 and $19.12, with an estimated average price of $16.52.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Personalis Inc. The sale prices were between $13.64 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $19.8.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Immunovant Inc. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82.