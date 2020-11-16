Stonepine Capital Management, LLC Buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Sells Cerecor Inc, Progenity Inc, Brickell Biotech Inc

Investment company Stonepine Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Strongbridge Biopharma PLC, Catalyst Biosciences Inc, Antares Pharma Inc, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, sells Cerecor Inc, Progenity Inc, Brickell Biotech Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stonepine Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 321,500 shares, 35.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 247.92% IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 2,362,240 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.78% CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC) - 3,768,597 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) - 1,411,412 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 157.77% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) - 1,146,470 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.52%

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Strongbridge Biopharma PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 1,924,956 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.58 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 1,205,501 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Chiasma Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.12 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $3.26 and $4.73, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 357,666 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Interpace Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $2.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 284,730 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 247.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.56 and $126.72, with an estimated average price of $109.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.2%. The holding were 321,500 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 157.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.23 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.22. The stock is now traded at around $5.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 1,411,412 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,146,470 shares as of .

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerecor Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $3.07, with an estimated average price of $2.6.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brickell Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $0.78 and $1.03, with an estimated average price of $0.87.