One68 Global Capital, LLC Buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc

Investment company One68 Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Virtusa Corp, Bausch Health Inc, sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One68 Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, One68 Global Capital, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 119,233 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.84% Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 60,990 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RIGHTS (BMY.R) - 122,546 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.16% CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 36,525 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 30,319 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.78%. The holding were 60,990 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 36,525 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 30,319 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 93,831 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $17.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 81,804 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 300,235 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 281.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.05%. The holding were 119,233 shares as of .

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.