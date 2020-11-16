  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
One68 Global Capital, LLC Buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: ACIA +0.13% IMMU +0% CLGX +0.4% VRTU +0% BHC +1.63% DAN +5.71% GNW +2% RMD +0.37% WUBA +0% MINI +0% TMUS +0.33%

Investment company One68 Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Virtusa Corp, Bausch Health Inc, sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One68 Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, One68 Global Capital, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of One68 Global Capital, LLC
  1. Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 119,233 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.84%
  2. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 60,990 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RIGHTS (BMY.R) - 122,546 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.16%
  4. CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 36,525 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 30,319 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.78%. The holding were 60,990 shares as of .

New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 36,525 shares as of .

New Purchase: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 30,319 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 93,831 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $17.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 81,804 shares as of .

New Purchase: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 300,235 shares as of .

Added: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)

One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 281.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.05%. The holding were 119,233 shares as of .

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.

Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.



