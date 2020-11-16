One68 Global Capital, LLC Buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc

Investment company One68 Global Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Acacia Communications Inc, Immunomedics Inc, CoreLogic Inc, Virtusa Corp, Bausch Health Inc, sells ResMed Inc, 58.com Inc, Mobile Mini Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One68 Global Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, One68 Global Capital, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IMMU, CLGX, VRTU, BHC, DAN, GNW, VRM, XLE, LRN, GILD, PFE, LIVX, LVS, CLDR, 0GV, GMHI, CNX, ACAM, FTAC, UBER, HYAC, AACQU, CFIIU, SILV, HYRE,
- Added Positions: ACIA, NTRP,
- Reduced Positions: GRWG, T, CRSA,
- Sold Out: RMD, WUBA, MINI, TMUS, VZ, GRUB, WCC, TECD, SCHW, AMTD, KKR, APO, TRQ, FIT,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with ACIA. Click here to check it out.
- ACIA 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ACIA
- Peter Lynch Chart of ACIA
For the details of One68 Global Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one68+global+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One68 Global Capital, LLC
- Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) - 119,233 shares, 24.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 281.84%
- Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 60,990 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company RIGHTS (BMY.R) - 122,546 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.16%
- CoreLogic Inc (CLGX) - 36,525 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Virtusa Corp (VRTU) - 30,319 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.78%. The holding were 60,990 shares as of .New Purchase: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in CoreLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 36,525 shares as of .New Purchase: Virtusa Corp (VRTU)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Virtusa Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 30,319 shares as of .New Purchase: Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $20.13, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 93,831 shares as of .New Purchase: Dana Inc (DAN)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.19 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $17.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 81,804 shares as of .New Purchase: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
One68 Global Capital, LLC initiated holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 300,235 shares as of .Added: Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA)
One68 Global Capital, LLC added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 281.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.82 and $68.71, with an estimated average price of $67.81. The stock is now traded at around $68.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.05%. The holding were 119,233 shares as of .Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62.Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.Sold Out: GrubHub Inc (GRUB)
One68 Global Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of One68 Global Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. One68 Global Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. One68 Global Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. One68 Global Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that One68 Global Capital, LLC keeps buying