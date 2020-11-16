Equitable Holdings, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Maturity Bond

Investment company Equitable Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Maturity Bond, PROSHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Equitable Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Equitable Holdings, Inc. owns 556 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PPL, WORK, IQLT, FIXD, EZU, FIVG, ZM, UBER, CQQQ, CWI, EBND, FDIS, BIIB, IAK, IYT, JETS, SCHB, VCR, VGIT, IMMU, LNT, CTAS, GLW, CCK, DTE, DEO, HAL, MTCH, JCI, MET, SLB, LUV, HMHC, NLS, ETG, TRQ, SLS,

IWD, IJS, NEAR, JKE, VUG, IVW, IWF, NOBL, IWP, SCZ, JKD, USMV, VCSH, VGK, VV, EFAV, FVD, IUSV, PTLC, CWB, EEMV, GSY, QQQ, SCHG, SPYG, AXP, AGIO, EWG, GMF, IJJ, IWB, PKW, SPDW, TFC, BIDU, CI, CSCO, C, STZ, XOM, INTC, TOT, ACWV, DHS, DON, EEM, IWS, JKH, VCIT, VYM, MO, AMZN, ATAX, BA, EXAS, HON, UPS, DIS, WFC, TSLA, FB, BZUN, PYPL, IQ, DVY, EELV, EWI, FXI, HDV, IJK, IJT, ILF, ITA, IYC, JPST, LGLV, MJ, PCY, RPG, RSP, SLYG, TOTL, VBK, VBR, VFH, VNQ, VO, AON, AMAT, ADP, BP, BAX, BSX, VIAC, CVS, CAT, FIS, CVX, KO, CL, CMCSA, COST, CMI, DD, FDX, GSK, HSY, HD, ITW, KR, LKQ, MCD, MDT, NFLX, NSC, NOC, NUAN, OHI, ORCL, PNC, QCOM, SAP, RTX, UNH, WEC, RQI, CQP, PM, AGNC, DG, AAL, JD, BABA, SQ, ROKU, DOW, DBC, DBEF, DGL, DTD, DWM, FBT, FHLC, FV, HEFA, IDU, IDV, IEF, IEI, IEMG, IFV, IHF, IWN, IWO, IXJ, IYH, IYJ, JKG, KBE, MDY, MDYG, MNA, PCEF, PRF, PWB, PWV, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, SDOG, SDY, SJNK, SMDV, SOXX, SPHD, SPTS, SUB, SUSA, TDIV, USRT, VAW, VEU, VHT, VMBS, VPU, VSS, XAR, XLP, XLU, XLY, XMMO, Sold Out: BIL, SPSM, SHV, RSG, GLDM, EAF, PXF, FLOT, FTSL, FXO, FXR, JHML, KRE, PTNQ, COP, RWO, SCHF, SCHV, SDIV, SHY, USL, BXMT, ANGL, SHOP, CRCQQ, PSX, EXC, TJX, EMLP, WBA, VLO, USB, STAR, TUP, VGR, ICAD, NXP, DBA,

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 966,260 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 779,064 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 528,373 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.39% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 1,355,986 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.03% ISHARES TRUST (IGM) - 489,077 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.83%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.4 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,762 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,271 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,598 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,975 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $29.58 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $31.16. The stock is now traded at around $34.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,962 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,123 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $328.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 489,077 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 38.39%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $328.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 528,373 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $122.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,355,986 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 102.14%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,150,972 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2063.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $61.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 224,346 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 317,332 shares as of .

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.57 and $29.57, with an estimated average price of $27.86.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $80 and $96.82, with an estimated average price of $89.39.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98.