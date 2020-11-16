Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc Buys DocuSign Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc

Investment company Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Owl Rock Capital Corp, Alphabet Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc owns 264 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,513 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.93% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 72,745 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06% Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 2,102,309 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 557.69% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 293,707 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23% DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 106,708 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 106,708 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1781.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,523 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 499,130 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $363.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 15,442 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 206,452 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 557.69%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 2,102,309 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 254.66%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $36.82, with an estimated average price of $35.4. The stock is now traded at around $39.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 97,879 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 112.36%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 79,750 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 984.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 130,151 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 48,668 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 100.13%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $111.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 34,364 shares as of .

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Transcend Wealth Collective, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.