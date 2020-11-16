Yaupon Capital Management LP Buys Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells Alliant Energy Corp, PG&E Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc

Investment company Yaupon Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, ALLETE Inc, National Fuel Gas Co, sells Alliant Energy Corp, PG&E Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Eversource Energy, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yaupon Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Yaupon Capital Management LP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $69 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SOAC, CLII.U, APD, ALE, NFG, FCEL, NESR,
- Reduced Positions: XEC, EVRG, NEE, PE, SBE, NEP, WPX, ETRN, PARR, MPC, CHX, PAGP, EXC, PEG, TELL, TRGP,
- Sold Out: LNT, PCG, CNP, ES, MNRL, TRP, DK, EQT, CNX, CVE, CRK, ALTM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Yaupon Capital Management LP
- ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 130,200 shares, 15.88% of the total portfolio.
- Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp (SOAC) - 994,375 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) - 84,918 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 98,100 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%
- Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII.U) - 300,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.48, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.75%. The holding were 994,375 shares as of .New Purchase: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII.U)
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $266.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of .New Purchase: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in ALLETE Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $60.46, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $58.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of .New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 46,340 shares as of .New Purchase: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)
Yaupon Capital Management LP initiated holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.14 and $3.17, with an estimated average price of $2.65. The stock is now traded at around $3.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.Sold Out: Brigham Minerals Inc (MNRL)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Brigham Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.09 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.02.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Yaupon Capital Management LP sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71.
